DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $249.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.48 and a 200-day moving average of $242.42. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.