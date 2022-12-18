DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after buying an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,357,000 after buying an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,602,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,736,000 after buying an additional 843,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 18,256,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,715,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.77.

WFC opened at $41.19 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $156.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

