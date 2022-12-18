DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after buying an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after buying an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.15. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

