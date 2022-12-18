Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,660 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,889,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Nucor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Nucor by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. UBS Group increased their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

NYSE:NUE opened at $133.60 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.27.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.29%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

