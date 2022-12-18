Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $23.05 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,696 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $23,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total transaction of $6,064,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock valued at $63,892,566. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $151.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of -306.08, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.92.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

