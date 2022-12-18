Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ING Group assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

