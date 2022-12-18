Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 414 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,495,000 after buying an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,386,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG opened at $248.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average of $245.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

