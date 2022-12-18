Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $3.92 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,405,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $436,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $723.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $740.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total transaction of $192,764.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,142 shares of company stock worth $19,789,156 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

