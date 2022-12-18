Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.29.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $248.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.26 and a 200-day moving average of $245.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

