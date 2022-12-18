Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 309 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $178.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

