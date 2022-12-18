Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,546 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 0.8% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 746.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

