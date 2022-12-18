Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in International Business Machines by 15.4% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $140.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.12 and its 200 day moving average is $134.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.31, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.