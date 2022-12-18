Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,922,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,013,000 after acquiring an additional 570,864 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 5.9 %

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.61, for a total value of $2,447,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,291,212.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $264.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.95. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

