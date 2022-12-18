Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 6,185 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.