Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.83 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.87. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

