Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

