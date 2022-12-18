Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.65.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $104.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

