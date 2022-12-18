Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

