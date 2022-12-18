Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

