Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,484 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS NULG opened at $49.44 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

