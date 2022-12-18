Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,059 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 44,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $217.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.35 and a 200-day moving average of $228.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

