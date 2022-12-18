Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUMG opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

