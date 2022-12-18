Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 448,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.