iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.33 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

