iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 853,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

