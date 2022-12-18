Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.36.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.90.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

