Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

