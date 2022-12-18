Secure Asset Management LLC Has $693,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

