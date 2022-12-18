Secure Asset Management LLC Has $693,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
NOBL stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.28. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.