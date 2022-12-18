Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $272,000. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 115,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 34,413 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $84.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.