City Holding Co. Sells 556 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 130,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 112,663 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 28,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.60 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

