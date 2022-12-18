iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

