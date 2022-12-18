Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.70-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$35.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.53 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.46-$2.56 EPS.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.98. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $218.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,372,000 after acquiring an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 488,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,975,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 476,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

