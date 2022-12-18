AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 607,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 137,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AT&T by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,228,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.58.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $131.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

