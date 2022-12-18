AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,861 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on T. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.