Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.8% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $404.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

