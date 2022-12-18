Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.84 Million Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 744,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 30.3% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,179,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after acquiring an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,586,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,393,000 after acquiring an additional 950,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $11.55 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Further Reading

