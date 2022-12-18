Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Energy Transfer accounts for about 2.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after purchasing an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,079,000 after purchasing an additional 623,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 660,000 shares of company stock worth $8,158,900 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.57 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

