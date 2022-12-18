Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84.

