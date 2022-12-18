Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.0 %
LLY stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $341.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Eli Lilly and Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.