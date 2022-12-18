Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.0 %

LLY stock opened at $359.87 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $341.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.