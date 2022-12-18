Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 123,113 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 655,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,113 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 1.5% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.46 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

