Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $24.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,800,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

