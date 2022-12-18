Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.07%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

