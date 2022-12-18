Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 257,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $134.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,523,346. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

