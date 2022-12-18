AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 13.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 307,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $160.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

