IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $407.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. Equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

