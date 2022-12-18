Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,865,000 after buying an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,600,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,061,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,240,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,033,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 962,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,990,000 after buying an additional 64,806 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLMR stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of -0.09. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.96.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,560. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLMR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Palomar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palomar in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

