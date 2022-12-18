FCF Advisors LLC Invests $710,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,166 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Trex by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Trex by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trex from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.26. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $137.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $188.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.39%. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

