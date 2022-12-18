Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 854 shares of company stock worth $75,105 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $929,818. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $84.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

