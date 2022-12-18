FCF Advisors LLC Buys 1,130 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,948,000 after purchasing an additional 250,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.30.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock worth $16,610,589. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

