Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $461.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $204.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.32.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

